Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.12% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 49,105.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 245,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 245,035 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 73,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.51. 4,616,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,108. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.54. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

