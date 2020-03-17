Mairs & Power INC Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Mairs & Power INC cut its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,769,000 after purchasing an additional 207,634 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $10.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average is $137.98. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $118.51 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.