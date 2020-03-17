Mairs & Power INC Decreases Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mairs & Power INC lowered its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,334,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 334,373 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC owned about 1.96% of Old National Bancorp worth $60,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

