Mairs & Power INC Has $111.27 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,029 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC owned approximately 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $111,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 881.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded up $21.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,477,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427,908. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,037 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

