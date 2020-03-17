Mairs & Power INC Has $217.26 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mairs & Power INC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,214 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.5% of Mairs & Power INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mairs & Power INC owned approximately 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $217,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.19. 3,913,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,568. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

