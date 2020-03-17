Mairs & Power INC Has $27.75 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mairs & Power INC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,527,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,483,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.