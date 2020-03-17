Mairs & Power INC Has $30.17 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Mairs & Power INC lessened its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC owned about 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $30,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after buying an additional 2,288,084 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,662,000 after buying an additional 618,654 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,399,000 after buying an additional 512,569 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,174,000 after buying an additional 930,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,333,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,576,000 after buying an additional 396,334 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.55. 3,007,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,702. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

