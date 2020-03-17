Mairs & Power INC Has $52.75 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mairs & Power INC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,835 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC owned 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $52,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.74. 4,729,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,859,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.05.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

