Mairs & Power INC Purchases 128,363 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,363 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC owned approximately 0.25% of Motorola Solutions worth $69,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.67. 114,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,685. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.61. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

