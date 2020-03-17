Mairs & Power INC Purchases 783 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mairs & Power INC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.5% of Mairs & Power INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $395,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $13.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,097.76. 181,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,987. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,407.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,325.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $838.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.