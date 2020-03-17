Mairs & Power INC Trims Stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Mairs & Power INC reduced its holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC owned about 1.57% of Gentherm worth $22,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Gentherm by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Argus upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,045. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Gentherm Inc has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

