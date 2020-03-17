Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) Insider Luke Ellis Purchases 626,982 Shares

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) insider Luke Ellis purchased 626,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

EMG traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 99.64 ($1.31). 12,250,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.94. Man Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 109.05 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Man Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 177 ($2.33).

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

