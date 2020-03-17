Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Manolete Partners stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.93. Manolete Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 232 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 714 ($9.39). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 372.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 427.08. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85.

In other news, insider Stephen Baister purchased 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £8,003.52 ($10,528.18).

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

