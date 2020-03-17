Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,266,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Manulife Financial worth $46,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Manulife Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Manulife Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 4,014,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,623. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.