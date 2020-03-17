Maplelane Capital LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Maplelane Capital LLC raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Q2 worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Q2 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Q2 by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,277,333.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,644,968.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $211,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,623.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,679 shares of company stock worth $18,819,188. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

QTWO stock traded up $9.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.77. 56,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,499. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.01.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QTWO. DA Davidson raised Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.