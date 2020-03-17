Maplelane Capital LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Maplelane Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.55. 1,784,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,249,683. Visa Inc has a one year low of $151.54 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.05. The company has a market cap of $345.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.27.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

