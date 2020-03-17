Maplelane Capital LLC Acquires New Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 40.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 106.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 61,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. 38,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,128. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.90. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

