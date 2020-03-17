Maplelane Capital LLC Buys New Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,869,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 233.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 911,970 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $5,492,699.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,737,327.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock worth $129,478,814.

Shares of CHWY traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. 3,790,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. Chewy Inc has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

