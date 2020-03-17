Maplelane Capital LLC Buys New Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,633,000 after buying an additional 167,957 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,915,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,131,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 181,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,117,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $38,424,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.07 and its 200 day moving average is $356.47. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $238.04 and a 52-week high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.06, for a total transaction of $10,158,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,697,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,789 shares of company stock valued at $45,579,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

