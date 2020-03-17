Maplelane Capital LLC Buys New Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000. Maplelane Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. 186,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,870. The stock has a market cap of $985.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,203 shares of company stock worth $2,638,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

