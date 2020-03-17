Maplelane Capital LLC Buys Shares of 30,001 FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $207.97. 58,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.22 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FLT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.10.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.