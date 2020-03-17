Maplelane Capital LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78,258 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,276,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,488,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

NYSE TME traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. 388,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,509,518. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

