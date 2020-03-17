Maplelane Capital LLC Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maplelane Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 140,217 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Maplelane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $812,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,206 shares of company stock worth $69,319,346 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NYSE CRM traded up $11.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.19. 8,804,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average is $164.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $123.39 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

