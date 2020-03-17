Maplelane Capital LLC Has $29.42 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Maplelane Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,540 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden accounts for approximately 0.8% of Maplelane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Maplelane Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Madison Square Garden worth $29,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the third quarter valued at about $456,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock traded up $8.89 on Tuesday, hitting $205.24. 23,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -199.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $361.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.17.

In other Madison Square Garden news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $250,968.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,592.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

