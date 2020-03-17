Maplelane Capital LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Maplelane Capital LLC reduced its position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Avalara worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 724.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 40,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,772. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.72. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 763,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,921,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,633 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $195,026.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,727.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,154 shares of company stock worth $6,523,363. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

