Maplelane Capital LLC Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Maplelane Capital LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255,200 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.74. The company had a trading volume of 275,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $132.23 and a 1-year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,153 shares of company stock worth $1,211,035. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

