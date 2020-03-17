Maplelane Capital LLC Invests $16.64 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after acquiring an additional 291,719 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,840,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,735,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,424,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,336,000 after acquiring an additional 177,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,091 shares in the company, valued at $18,483,215.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,543 shares of company stock worth $7,628,461. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.23.

Shares of ADI traded up $9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.16. 273,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.02 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

