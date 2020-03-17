Maplelane Capital LLC Invests $44.06 Million in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 855,772 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,055,000. Performance Food Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Maplelane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maplelane Capital LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,496 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,345 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,738 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. 3,808,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.87. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

