Maplelane Capital LLC Lowers Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Maplelane Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,001 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,589,000 shares during the quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of SEA worth $16,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,378,050 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132,636 shares during the last quarter. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,369,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in SEA by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,479,380 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $99,721,000 after buying an additional 1,055,954 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in SEA by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,430,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $97,735,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,656,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEA from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CLSA increased their price objective on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of SE stock traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. 425,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,907. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. Sea Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.