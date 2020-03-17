Maplelane Capital LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $3,581,000. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET stock traded up $12.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.23. 890,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,709. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.66. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $156.89 and a 12-month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total value of $409,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,214.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $2,262,226.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,287,013. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.60.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.