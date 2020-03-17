Maplelane Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,932,000. CoStar Group comprises about 0.6% of Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maplelane Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CoStar Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock traded down $12.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $574.59. 282,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,230. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $452.42 and a 1-year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

