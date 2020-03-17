Maplelane Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLTR traded up $8.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 349,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,201. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.91.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

