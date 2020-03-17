Maplelane Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,000. Maplelane Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Expedia Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.12.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.67. 420,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.46. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

