Maplelane Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,000. Maplelane Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Mercadolibre at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre stock traded up $19.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 94,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,160. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -134.96 and a beta of 1.55. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $756.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $653.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $593.31.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.60.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

