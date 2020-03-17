Maplelane Capital LLC Makes New Investment in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,913 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,852,000. Maplelane Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of RingCentral as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 796,389 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,161,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 278,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 7,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 260,888 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNG traded up $24.07 on Tuesday, hitting $163.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,061. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.88 and a 200-day moving average of $175.76.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.57.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total transaction of $68,706.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,665.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,595,207.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,351 shares of company stock worth $24,852,422. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

