Maplelane Capital LLC Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Maplelane Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,171,000 after buying an additional 1,361,608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $327,511.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,139 shares in the company, valued at $19,030,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,759 shares of company stock worth $24,143,746. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.70. 148,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,584. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

