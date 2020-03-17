Maplelane Capital LLC Raises Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Maplelane Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 109.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Qorvo worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Qorvo by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 76,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 73,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. 1,771,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,901. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.47.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

