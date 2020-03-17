Maplelane Capital LLC Sells 29,400 Shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT)

Maplelane Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Cott accounts for about 0.6% of Maplelane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Maplelane Capital LLC owned 1.24% of Cott worth $22,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its position in Cott by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 10,259,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,351,000 after buying an additional 249,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cott by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,387,000 after buying an additional 1,124,033 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Cott by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 6,034,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after buying an additional 199,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cott by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,093,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,326,000 after buying an additional 242,815 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cott by 1,141.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after buying an additional 2,734,092 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COT stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. Cott Corp has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 731.37 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COT shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cott from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

