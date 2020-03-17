Maplelane Capital LLC Sells 53,000 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Maplelane Capital LLC cut its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,211,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,178,000 after buying an additional 1,614,600 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after buying an additional 237,020 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 2,362,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,438,000 after buying an additional 390,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after buying an additional 199,764 shares during the period. Finally, AO Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,877,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. 257,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.