Maplelane Capital LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Maplelane Capital LLC trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,001 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after acquiring an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,245,000 after buying an additional 827,804 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,153,235,000 after buying an additional 813,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,719 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after buying an additional 413,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,428. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,139.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.96.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

