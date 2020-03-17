Maplelane Capital LLC Takes $18.05 Million Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,000. Atlassian makes up approximately 0.5% of Maplelane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Maplelane Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Atlassian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.16. 90,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,762. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $156.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92, a PEG ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

