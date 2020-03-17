Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $12.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

MRO opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $116,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $902,456,000 after buying an additional 10,168,092 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,612,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,517,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

