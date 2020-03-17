Marie Quintana Purchases 2,596 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28.

NYSE THC traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. 1,639,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,086. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

