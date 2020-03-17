MARK.SPACE (MRK) Market Capitalization Hits $162,657.56

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded 62% lower against the US dollar. One MARK.SPACE token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, COSS and BTC-Alpha. MARK.SPACE has a total market capitalization of $162,657.56 and $16.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MARK.SPACE alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008109 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MARK.SPACE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace.

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, BTC-Alpha and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MARK.SPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARK.SPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.