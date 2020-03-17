MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas lowered MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

