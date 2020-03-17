Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 174.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083,837 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.70% of PRA Health Sciences worth $189,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

PRAH traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.82. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.11.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

