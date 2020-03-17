Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,408 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.31% of Prologis worth $175,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Prologis by 390.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100,204 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 70,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average of $88.94. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

