Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.25% of Wynn Resorts worth $186,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. 149,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $54.63 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

