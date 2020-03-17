Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 203,918 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,918 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.68% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $349,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after buying an additional 890,200 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,991,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,553,000 after buying an additional 600,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,341,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,153,000 after buying an additional 418,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.54. 482,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,261. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,277 shares of company stock worth $32,309,966 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.