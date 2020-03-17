Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,755,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,982 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 10.70% of Core Laboratories worth $179,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLB. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

CLB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 17,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

